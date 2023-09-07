Joint warmest day on record for the Anglia region

On the 7th September Anglia recorded its joint warmest day this year with 31.9C in Cambridgeshire, matching a record set on 25th June in Marham and Santon Downham.

The warmest day has only occurred twice in autumn in the Anglia region in the last 100 years.

1954 - 1st September 29.4C at Mildenhall, Suffolk

1949 - 12th September 32.2C at Shoeburyness (Essex), Cromer (Norfolk) and Mildenhall (Suffolk).

The time before that was in 1919 when 31.1C was reached at Cambridge Botanic Garden.

It has been an exceptional week of weather as the children head back to school. Warm spells of weather are not unusual at this time of year but this type of hot weather certainly is.

Where has the warm weather come from ?

The warm air has come from north Africa. This air mass has been responsible for not only the heatwave but also for the enhanced sunrises and sunsets this week as Saharan dust has been suspended in the atmosphere.

Sunrise over Winterton on 7 September Credit: Richard Lay

Sunrise over Felixstowe on 4 September Credit: Mr Blue Sky

The reason this air mass was able to travel so far is down to a weather pattern called an omega block. This is when the weather pattern becomes fixed and like cogs in a wheel, the warm feed of air is maintained and day on day it becomes a hotter. In this case the omega block produced high pressure across the UK with low pressure either side, the perfect set up for a hot spell of weather.

Pressure pattern known as an Omega Block Credit: ITV Weather Graphics

Where is the warmest places in the UK?

The UK set a new warmest day record on 7th Setpember with 32.6C was reached. The Anglia region was just shy of breaching its warmest day record with 31.8C Celisus reached in Cambridgeshire. The maximum temperature record for the summer was reaching on the 25th of June when 31.9C was reached in Marham and Santon Downham.

How is the weather going to break down?

Slowly is the short answer. The weather breakdown will happen in two stages. Initially there will be the possibility of thundery downpours, before weather fronts sweep in from the west.

The change will be slow but will be most notable overnight.

The possibility of thundery downpours early next week