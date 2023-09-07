Thousands of people are being advised to boil their tap water before drinking it on one of the hottest days of the year.

Anglian Water customers living in parts of Suffolk have all been told to boil their water and leave it to cool before using it for drinking, cooking, preparing food or brushing their teeth as a "precaution".

The villages affected include Red Lodge, Kentford, Tuddenham, Ickingham and surrounding areas, said Anglian Water.

It comes as temperatures in the East are expected to rise up to 30C (86F).

Anglian Water said the move was because of damage to a water main in the area and that it was "working hard to get things back to normal as quickly as possible" but it could take a few days.

On its website the company said the advice also applied to drinking water for pets, but told customers it was still OK to use tap water as normal for washing, bathing and flushing toilets.

All customers affected are being told they will be notified by a card through their door.

