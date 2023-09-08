Play Brightcove video

Plans for a congestion charge have hit the brakes, after political support for the proposals collapsed.

The plans for a Cambridge congestion charge had already been scaled back after an outcry from locals, with the tariff enforced only at peak times between 7-10am and 3-6pm.

Last month the Greater Cambridge Partnership said the revised plans would "reduce the charge’s impact on people who live and work in Cambridge".

But now the political drive for the proposed congestion charge appears to have stalled.

The plans for charging drivers have attracted protests and counter-protests, such is the strength of the feeling. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Both the Liberal Democrats and Labour said they were concerned about the impact the £5 tariff would have on low-income families.

The Labour group, which leads the city council, said the current plan should not go ahead.

"We believe that they cannot go forward as is currently proposed but we still have to do something about congestion in this fabulous city," said Mike Davey, leader of the city council.

"The proposals around the congestion charge were always controversial.

"There was a lot of people in favour and an awful lot of people who were against. Clearly we were unable, in proposing charging, to convince, particularly businesses, that this was the way forward."

Climate campaigners say action is still needed to cut congestion and emissions in Cambridge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The Greater Cambridge Partnership's joint assembly voted on Thursday to delay scrutinising the plan.

"The hostility towards those who support it, those who're against it, has been immense and has been awful," Cllr Heather Williams told the meeting, her voice cracking with emotion.

But climate campaigners said scrapping the plans would hamper attempts to limit emissions and that urgent action was needed to traffic in Cambridge and improve public transport.

"This is about political failings," Roxanne de Beaux from Camcycle said.

"Everybody is saying they are committed to tackling congestion and finding the funding we need for buses and improvements to road infrastructure but at this point in time there is no solution anyone is putting forward.

"This is about people not being bold. We got so close and from a very few politicians who got scared we may never see where this could have gone."

