Royal mourners have gathered at the royal Sandringham Estate to pay their respects on the first anniversary of the Queen's death.

Flowers have been laid at the Norfolk Gates, which became a focal point in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death and were later visited by the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

Many who were there in those first days after her death have returned this week to remember and reflect on a year of change.

They told ITV News Anglia why they felt they needed to once again be at Sandringham, one year on.

Patricia Smith has lived through five monarchs. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Patricia Smith, 89, Coventry

“I have lived through five monarchs, and I'm trying to get used to King Charles.

"I still can’t get over the Queen’s death. I am finding it hard to adjust to having a King.

“When the Queen died, we were in Sheringham when we heard the news. I couldn’t believe the news.

"It was very hard and I didn’t want to accept the fact that we lost her. I came back to Sandringham today for the Queen, to pay my respects again.

“The Queen set the standard and I don’t think anybody could ever match that. We will never see another monarch like her.”

Daniel Campbell described the late Queen as "a history breaker". Credit: ITV News Anglia

Daniel Campbell, 31, Downham Market

“Today is so emotional. The Queen was like your grandmother.

"I cannot believe it has been a year. She is a history breaker.

“Coming from a horse racing background, there was a couple of times I would see The Queen come up the gallops on her horses.

"The day when Estimate, the Queen’s horse, won the Gold Cup is my most special memory.

"There was so much enjoyment on the Queen’s face on the royal balcony. It was truly breathtaking.”

Graham Voyce said he was still coming to terms with the Queen's death. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Graham Voyce, 71, Essex

“When everyone sings God Save the King, you still think it is going to be The Queen.

"It just doesn’t seem right.

"I used to enjoy seeing her on television. I would always sit there and watch her. Being 71 myself, she has always been there for the people."

Benedetta Allegretto from Cambridge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Benedetta Allegretto, 52, Cambridge

“The Queen had always been there since I was a little girl. She meant a lot to me.

“I love King Charles and Camilla. Obviously we are missing the Queen. It is different.

"I feel like we haven’t seen a lot of the King which is probably to be expected in the first year, but he is doing what he needs to do.

"He is grieving as well. I’m sure when he is ready, he will be out and about. Hopefully we will see him a little bit more.”

