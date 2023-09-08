A police officer launched a sex attack on a woman who he met when she was a victim of crime, a misconduct hearing was told.

PC Dermot Dunne, who worked in Bedfordshire, began a sexual relationship with the woman in 2005.

She said he had attacked her one night after plying her with a sedative.

PC Dunne is the 10th officer to be dismissed by Bedfordshire Police in the last year. He has also been banned from policing.

The victim did not want to support a criminal investigation when the matter was reported last year.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst described PC Dunne's behaviour as "appalling and completely unacceptable".

He said: “There is simply no place in our organisation for anyone capable of such abhorrent behaviour and we will continue to do everything possible to root out any individual who falls short of the high standards I demand of our officers and staff.

“We are working hard to build an inclusive culture which does not tolerate such behaviour or attitudes, and we actively encourage colleagues to call out concerns so we can take action or address behaviour at an early stage."

Of the ten officer dismissed by the force in the last 12 months, five were dismissed for sexual offences.

