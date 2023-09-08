Thousands of residents have been told they no longer have to boil their tap water before drinking it.

Anglian Water customers living in parts of Suffolk were given the advice on Thursday - on one of the hottest days of the year.

But the company has announced on Friday afternoon that the cause of the problem - a water main damaged by engineering works - had been fixed.

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re pleased to confirm that affected customers in Red Lodge, Kentford, Tuddenham, Icklingham and surrounding areas no longer need to boil their water before using it.

“We asked residents to boil their water as a precaution, after a repair to a water main which was damaged by engineering works in the area.

“Since then, our teams have been working around the clock to put things right, and the damaged pipe has been replaced

"We've been taking and testing water samples regularly since the damage happened, and the results have been good throughout, so we are now happy for customers to use their water as normal and boiling water before use is no longer necessary."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know