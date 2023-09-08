Hundreds of student rooms at the University of East Anglia have been shut just days before the start of term after potentially dangerous crumbling concrete was discovered.

The university in Norwich has shut 750 rooms at its trademark ziggurats, with students being moved until further investigations can be carried out.

Visitor accommodation in Broadview Lodge, and the top floors of Nelson Court and Constable Terrace, have also been closed for further investigations.

The UEA said it was being closed in line with the latest government guidance about reinforced autoclave aerated concrete (Raac), which forced nearly 150 schools to take action last week.

The university said it did not believe any other UEA buildings were affected.

A spokesman said: "Around 750 student rooms will be impacted. Any affected students will be allocated alternative on campus or city centre accommodation.

"Students affected will receive communications directly in the early part of next week."

The UEA was opened in 1963, and was designed by the architect Denys Lasdun. The ziggurats were opened in 1967 and later became Grade II listed.

Over the subsequent years they have attracted widespread interest and led to the UEA winning many architectural awards.

University of East Anglia Vice-Chancellor Prof David Maguire said: “The safety of our students, staff and visitors is paramount.

“Following risk assessment and due diligence work, we have identified spaces with Raac. Therefore, in line with new government guidance, we are closing some spaces and relocating students.

"The affected spaces will remain closed until we can be certain that they are safe.

“We realise that this could be a stressful time for both the students being moved and those due to arrive and return to campus in the coming weeks.

"We will be communicating with them directly over the coming days so that they’re aware of the alternative accommodation and to make sure they have everything they need to settle into life here at UEA.

"There will be no additional costs to students as a result of any changes.

“Additional support will be offered to all students who need it and we will share further information when it is available.”

