A grieving family has paid tribute to a childcare worker who was killed in a car crash.

Clair James, 34, from Felixstowe, died when her Ford Fiesta crashed with a pick-up truck in Wherstead, Suffolk on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 7.25am at The Strand.

Her family said the 34-year-old died just as she was "finally the happiest she had ever been", after getting a promotion and meeting "the love of her life".

In a heartfelt tribute, they said: “On Tuesday 5 September 2023 our lives as we know it, and our future we thought we knew, changed in a split second.

“Our beloved daughter to Ward and Heather, sister to Vicky and Robert, cousin and auntie, girlfriend and friend, Clair Michele James, passed away at the age of 34.

“Clair came into this world on February 25, 1989.

"She faced many challenges in her life, but she never let them get her down and she conquered everything the world chucked at her.

"She was finally the happiest she had ever been in her life, she had just got a promotion to assistant manager at work where she was a childcare practitioner and had finally met the love of her life, Charlie.

“The world is cruel and while we are left with the pain, we know Clair was loved by so many people from her family to her many friends including those made via her love of majorettes and work in childcare. She loved children and they loved her back equally.

“Her beautiful smile and infectious personality could bring light into the darkest days and that is what will get us through.

"We will try and honour Clair by living life to the fullest like she did. We will embrace every day and hope to make her as proud of us as we are of her. Always.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash between a red Ford Fiesta and a white Isuzu D-Max pick-up.

