A car 'driving erratically' crashed into ambulance just minutes before gunshots were heard near a police station.

Two vehicles were seen driving along the A414 towards the A1(M) in Hertfordshire on 6 September.

The vehicles – a green Mercedes and a white flatbed van – left the motorway at Stevenage and the Mercedes was then crashed with a private ambulance. Nobody was injured.

The Mercedes and van then travelled into Stevenage, along Lytton Way, and past the police station where gunshots were reportedly heard.

One man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries, believed to have been sustained prior to this incident.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

Detective Inspector Iain Macpherson, from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a complex investigation and we are carrying out extensive enquiries.

"I would like to reassure the public that those involved are believed to be known to each other and we do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public.

“I am asking any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch. We have not yet managed to trace the green Mercedes and we are particularly keen to hear from anybody who thinks they have seen it. It has a registration ending in WUG. Please do not approach if you do see this vehicle but call 999 immediately.

“If you were driving along the A414 or the A1(M) at this time on Wednesday 6 September and have a dash cam, please check it and get in touch if you spot the vehicles."

