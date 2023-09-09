A burglar entered a home and tried to kidnap a young girl who was on her own in the kitchen.

Police said the unknown man entered the home one evening in Sudbury, Suffolk, through the back door and encountered the girl.

He spoke to her, and then led her out of the house into the back garden, lifting her through an open window of the summer house, before fleeing.

But the alarm was raised, and the family, who were upstairs at the time, quickly found the girl.

She was not physically harmed.

The incident happened at around 8.15pm on Thursday, 7 September in Hall Rise, Sudbury.

Police are appealing for information and are treating it as a burglary and attempted kidnap.

The suspect is described as a white man, with a skinny build, ginger hair and yellow teeth.

He is described as wearing dark clothing and distinctive white trainers with blue laces. He also wore a plain silver ring on one of his fingers.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Connick, from Suffolk Constabulary, said it was a "serious but fortunately rare incident".

He advised people to lock their doors and windows during the warm weather.

