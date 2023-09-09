A rapist violently attacked two men he met on dating app Grindr - inflicting "multiple injuries" on one of them.

Mohammed Altaher, 38, of Cardington Road in Bedford, was described as "arrogant, narcissistic and self-obsessed" by the judge who jailed him for 10 years.

And, he was keen for the jury to know he had a doctorate, the judge said.

Altaher met both men on the gay dating app, brought them to his home in Bedford and then raped them in two separate incidents in August and September 2019.

The first victim met the 38-year-old at his home with the intention of having sex. But he became scared when Altaher turned aggressive, and withdrew his consent.

Altaher ignored this and raped him, inflicting multiple injuries on the man.

The victim went to a sexual assault referral centre the following day.

He spoke in court about how the attack had affected him: “Simple things like going to the local shop causes me increased anxiety as I struggle being around people, and I feel intimidated and on guard.

"This was never an issue for me before this awful thing happened to me.

“I am not the person I used to be, this assault has had a profound impact on my life and those around me. I did not deserve this and am seeking closure to begin the process of rebuilding my life.”

The second victim had also been at Altaher’s home and was encouraged to take the drug MCAT.

They had sex, but after this the victim started to feel unwell.

But Altaher carried on, violently sexually assaulting the victim in the bathroom before raping him.

The victim reported it to police a few months later.

Sentencing Altaher at St Albans Crown Court on Friday, the judge said Altaher treated his victims "as objects with whom you could do what you wished, when you wished, as you wished."

He said of the rapist, who wanted to be referred to as Dr instead of Mr: "You are an arrogant man – or to use the language of the probation officer, from which I do not dissent, ‘quite a narcissistic individual and very self-obsessed’.

“Your arrogance is the backdrop to this offending.

“What Dr Altaher wants, Dr Altaher gets, and if what you want is sexual intercourse, then the consent of whoever you want it with matters to you not at all.”

Detective Constable Kevin Cheese, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “Altaher carried out these violent rapes and showed no care or compassion for his victims.

"His actions were purely for his own sexual gratification and he betrayed their level of trust.

"Regardless of how and where you meet someone, consent for sexual activity can be withdrawn at any time."

