Staff at one of the UK's busiest airports have welcomed a special arrival after helping deliver a baby in a departure lounge.

The pregnant mother was flying home to Bulgaria when she went into labour at London Luton Airport on 27 August.

Staff members rushed to the scene and organised screens to provide privacy and block off the area from other passengers.

Melanie Horwood (left), Megan Byrne (middle), and Alexandra Moldovan (right) worked together to help deliver the baby. Credit: London Luton Airport

Melanie Horwood, Guest Experience Manager at the airport, followed instructions over the phone from the ambulance service to successfully deliver the baby.

“When I arrived, I could see that the lady was in full labour so we moved quickly to bring in screens and contact the ambulance service who advised me exactly what to do."

"We were delighted to deliver a beautiful baby girl and there was a feeling of complete elation afterwards.

"It just felt wonderful and I would do it all again in a heartbeat!”

Both mother and baby are doing well after the airport delivery. Credit: PA

Ms Horwood was supported by passenger and midwife Michelle Skehan, who was waiting to board a flight to Ireland.

“I was pleased to assist in her delivery but a huge amount of credit is due to the staff in the airport, she said.

"The teamwork that I witnessed in the ‘delivery room’ was phenomenal and everyone should be so proud of themselves. It's definitely a birth I will always remember. One that I will surely be retelling for years to come!”

Passengers and staff broke into a huge round of applause once the baby was safely delivered.

Both mum and baby were taken to hospital to be checked over and have since returned home to Bulgaria.

