Police have arrested a man after a young girl was snatched from inside her home.

It's reported that an unknown man entered a family's home one evening in Sudbury, Suffolk, through the back door and encountered the girl.

He tried to kidnap the girl, but the alarm was raised. The family, who were upstairs at the time, quickly found the girl.

She was not physically harmed.

It happened at around 8.15pm on Thursday, 7 September in Hall Rise, Sudbury.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of burglary and kidnap.

He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police have been advising people to lock their doors and windows during the warm weather.

