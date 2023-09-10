Coastal businesses say that the record-breaking September heatwave is bringing some much-needed relief after a tricky summer.

Beaches across the country have been packed this weekend as people enjoyed the early Autumn sunshine.

In East Anglia, the mercury has hit more more than 30.C five days running.

A temperature of 32.8C was recorded in Cambridge on Saturday - making it the hottest September day in the region since 1949, while Sunday wasn't far behind, with 32.8C recorded in the same city.

The heat has brought with it a huge boost for cafes like the Sandy Hills Snack Bar in Sea Palling, Norfolk, where trade was slower than normal during a relatively chilly July and August.

Sandy Hills Snack Bar owner, Charlie Roberts. Credit: ITV News Anglia

"This week has turned a mediocre summer, into a good summer," owner Charlie Roberts told ITV News Anglia.

"We're probably blessed with 14 good days on an average year - if we can push that over 14 good days, of actual real hot weather, then you're in.

"It just shows that it's not over until the fat lady sings. It's so crucial. Make hay when the sun shines is really true for us. I'm optimistic now for the rest of the autumn."

The Sandy Hills Snack Bar in Sea Palling. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Sizzling September in East Anglia (maximum temperatures recorded)

Wednesday September 6 - 30.8C, Writtle, Essex

Thursday September 7 - 31.9C, Cambridge

Friday September 8 - 30.9C, Cavendish, Suffolk

Saturday September 9 - 32.8C, Cambridge

Sunday September 10 - 32.5C, Cambridge

This week's heatwave has already broken the record for the most consecutive days with temperatures above 30C in September, an "unprecedented " spell of weather, according to ITV News Anglia meteorologist Aisling Creevey.

"I really can't emphasise enough how much of an extraordinary September spell of weather we've had," she said.

"It's just remarkable, and a real sign of just how extreme our climate has become."

Temperatures look set to return to a "more comfortable" 26.C on Monday, she added, with the heat "trickling away" further by midweek.

