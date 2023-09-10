Play Brightcove video

Lee Clark has been shortlisted for ITV Anglia's Regional Fundraiser of the Year Pride of Britain Award, as Raveena Ghattaura reports.

He may wear an eye mask and a cape, but the Farke Knight is no ordinary superhero.

Life-long Norwich City fan Lee Clark, from Southend, is the man behind the costume and his 'superpower' is his love of helping others.

Mr Clark has spent the last 16 years fundraising for dozens of different charities and has now raised more than £270,000.

His efforts have seen him shortlisted for ITV Anglia's 2023 Regional Fundraiser of the Year Pride of Britain Award.

"I I love fundraising. I live, sleep and breathe it", Mr Clark told ITV News Anglia.

"My aim is to raise as much I can for as many different charities because all charities need our support and that is what I want to try and do. My target is to raise £1m before I die and I'm hoping I can get there."

Lee Clark and his daughter sleeping rough for the homeless. Credit: Lee Clark

Mr Clark's efforts have included everything from sponsored silences, climbing mountains, running marathons and sleeping outside on the streets with his daughters to raise money for the homeless.

He also runs his own charity football team which has raised thousands for Havens Hospices in Southend.

"Eighty per cent of the money that we have here comes from fundraising", Su Harrison, Community Fundraiser at Havens Hospices, said.

"So what Lee does by raising money for us every single year means that we can give more care to more families, but it also means that we give the choice of care that family wants.

"That's how important it is and we love people like that, we want more people like that."

Lee Clark takes on a three-month sponsored silence every year during his work shifts. Credit: Lee Clark

Outside of his charitable work, Mr Clark, who is originally from Great Yarmouth, is a season ticket-holder at Carrow Road, and travels to Norwich to watch his beloved Canaries in action for every home game.

He is well-known among supporters as the 'Farke Knight' - a nod to former Norwich City Head Coach Daniel Farke.

Despite his busy life juggling fundraising, football and a full time job, Mr Clark has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

"Hopefully I inspire others to do a little fundraising, even if you stand outside a shop with a pot and collect", he said.

"If we all done a little bit we can make the world a better place."

