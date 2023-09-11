Plans for over 110 miles of electricity pylons through the East of England have been criticised in a joint letter to National Grid from three councils.

National Grid's proposals would see pylons built from Norwich to Tilbury - a distance of 114 miles weaving its way through Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

However, the plans have been contested by rural communities and on Monday, Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex's county councils wrote to National Grid with concerns.

The council leaders said the scheme would have a significant impact on landscapes and local communities, as well as claiming an offshore solution "has not been sufficiently investigated".

The councils highlighted that not enough of the cabling would go underground to avoid the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and Diss and the Waveney Valley.

National Grid says the pylons are key to support the infrastructure needed in order for England to meet its net-zero target.

Cllr Kevin Bentley, Leader of Essex County Council, said: “We have taken to writing at this time, as there is still the opportunity to explore all options and solutions for a development of this scale.

"We all support the collective effort to tackle climate change, work towards net zero and to create a secure future for the country’s energy.

"But there are so many elements of this proposal which just do not go far enough.”

Meanwhile Norfolk County Council's leader Cllr Kay Mason Billig added that the "viable option" of offshore solutions "has been dismissed too readily."

It is expected that a statutory consultation on the plans will take place in 2024.

Last month, a government report recommended that payments should be offered to people to quell local opposition to the scheme.

At the time, energy security and net zero minister Grant Shapps said it was important to reform the UK's energy system "to drive down bills, grow the economy and ensure tyrants like Putin can never again use energy as a weapon of war".

