A "selfish" young driver who got behind the wheel when he knew he was disqualified and killed a motorcyclist in a crash has been jailed for nearly five years.

Luke Davidson, 20, was trying turn right out of a petrol station on the A1421, at Witcham Toll, near Ely in Cambridgeshire, when he pulled out into the path of a motorbike being ridden by Ian Parnell, 57.

CCTV images captured the moment Davidson caused the fatal collision on 20 May.

Davidson then got out of his car, looked at Mr Parnell on the ground and decided to run away.

Mr Parnell, from Outwell in Norfolk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The moment Davidson pulled out in front of Mr Parnell was captured on CCTV

Davidson was arrested in the nearby village of Wentworth around an hour after the incident after calling police to say he was responsible for what happened.

Officers then discovered he was serving an 18-month disqualification after previously being convicted of drug driving in August last year.

Davidson later pleaded guilty to causing death by driving while disqualified and causing death by driving a vehicle while unlicensed and uninsured, and was sentenced to four years and seven months in prison by a judge at Cambridge Crown Court.

He was also disqualified from driving for eight years.

“This was a terrible collision that saw a much-loved father lose his life and our thoughts continue to be with his family," Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said.

"Davidson selfishly got behind the wheel of the car despite knowing he was disqualified and only he will know why he did what he did.

“Ultimately, I am glad he has faced justice and I hope this sentence gives Mr Parnell’s family some closure."

