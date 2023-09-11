Police believe a spate of incidents where eight cars were vandalised may be linked to a row over airline passengers leaving their cars in a nearby village - instead of forking out for airport parking fees.

Eight cars were damaged in one day in the Dunwow Road area of Takeley, Essex, on 6 September.

In a statement, Essex Police said that they were aware of "ongoing issues" where cars were parking where "they shouldn't be" in the village - which is just a mile and half away from Stansted Airport.

“While we appreciate that this is incredibly frustrating for those living close to the airport, we ask the public to report parking issues on the Uttlesford District Council website and not take action themselves," acting Insp Kevin Mayle said.

“Additionally, we ask that those visiting Stansted Airport use the available parking and do not illegally parking in surrounding roads.”

The force also urged anyone with information, or CCTV footage, to get in touch.

It currently costs £65 a week to park on site in the short stay car park at Stansted, which it is believed has led to some motorists looking for alternative street parking in the surrounding villages.

