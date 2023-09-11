A man who killed his former partner before hiding her body in a suitcase - which he threw in a wheelie bin - has been found guilty of her murder.

Matthew Waddell, 35, then taped up the bin where the remains of Sarah Albone had been put while he told her family and friends she was treated in hospital.

Luton Crown Court heard the 38-year-old victim, who had multiple sclerosis, had been killed in a "frenzied and horrific attack" at her home at Winston Crescent, in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire.

The suitcase was finally found on 25 February, three months after mother-of-three Ms Albone was last seen.

In the meantime, Waddell sent text messages from her mobile phone, used her bank cards and sold her belongings to "throw family, friends and the police off the scent", the court heard.

Waddell denied murdering the mother-of-three at her home in Winston Crescent, Biggleswade between 20 November last year and 26 February, but was convicted by the jury.

Matthew Waddell will be sentenced on Thursday. Credit: Bedfordshire Police

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew said officers found the purple suitcase wrapped in industrial cling film under the remains of a carpet in the bin. She was found in her pyjamas in the foetal position.

In the witness box Waddell, who is about 5ft 10ins tall, said he had snapped after suffering “years of abuse” from 5ft 1in-tall Ms Albone.He told the jury: ”It was like a curtain came down. It is a feeling like you would not believe. You literally go numb. You stop feeling."

But prosecutors told the court that her family had become worried for Ms Albone because of the "toxic" nature of her relationship with Waddell.

She was last seen in November and over the following months Waddell began to imitate her in text messages to friends and family, to cover up her disappearance, even asking for money.

A friend received messages from someone purporting to be Ms Albone, claiming to be in hospital and asking for cash - but suspected that something was wrong because of the grammar and language used in the messages.

Ms Albone was reported missing on 21 February, with Waddell telling police officers that she was in hospital - though medical records did not match up.

Shortly after officers had left, they received a message supposedly from Ms Albone claiming to be safe and well, which they traced to her home in Winston Crescent.

Officers searched the house, finding blood stains inside and areas where carpet had been removed as Waddell tried to cover his tracks. When cadaver dogs were brought in, Ms Albone's body was located.

Judge Michael Simon remanded Waddell in custody for sentence on Thursday.

An evidence tent was set up in the back garden of the property in Winston Crescent. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Det Ch Insp Iain Moor, of the Bedfordshire, Cambridge and Hertfordshire major crime unit, who led the investigation, said: “This was a horrifically violent and despicable crime which has cost a woman her life.

“Sarah was a vulnerable woman who made several attempts to leave Waddell, but he continued to manipulate her in a bid to remain a part of her life. When he felt like he was fully losing control in the relationship, he launched his fatal attack.

“His actions did not end after the attack. He went to great lengths to try and cover up what he had done, and he continued his coercive behaviour as he lied to Sarah’s family and friends.

“My thoughts remain with Sarah’s family and her close friends at this time.”

Det Ch Supt Zara Brown, the force’s new Male Violence Against Women and Girls lead, added: “This kind of controlling and violent behaviour is dangerous and unacceptable, and demonstrates how this types of behaviour can escalate rapidly.

“We know that people are living with abuse and in fear and we know it is not always easy to walk away. As a force we will continue to advocate for the safety of women and girls, by providing a safe space for women to report and access support.”

