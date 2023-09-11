Play Brightcove video

Amit Johal has been shortlisted for ITV Anglia's Regional Fundraiser of the Year Pride of Britain Award, as Raveena Ghattaura reports.

The husband of a charity worker who died from a rare form of ovarian cancer has raised almost £40,000 in her memory.

Amit Johal, from Brentwood in Essex, lost his wife Raj in December at the age of 46 - 18 months after she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of granulosa cell tumour (GCT).

He climbed Mount Snowdon in June with 160 of his friends and family, with his efforts seeing him shortlisted for ITV Anglia's 2023 Regional Fundraiser of the Year Pride of Britain award.

His wife had worked as a campaigns manager for the Motor Neurone Disease Association and was passionate about helping others, he said.

Amit and Raj Johal with their two daughters. Credit: Family photo

Mr Johal and the couple's daughters, Avani, 17, and Aanya, 15, have since vowed to do everything they can to raise awareness of GCT, because of Mrs Johal's struggle to find any information online about it.

"We met at university when we were 19," Mr Johal said.

"Raj was an amazing person and always put others first. It was so hard seeing her go through all that pain. I am trying to do everything I can to make her proud.

"Half of our battle was making sure she had the right information and was on the right pathway, and that is the big part of why I am raising funds.

"I want to make sure other ladies don't go through what she did."

The climb took place in June.

In June, more than 160 of Mrs Johal's friends and family from across the world climbed Mount Snowdon.

For many, there came a point where the task seemed too much, but it was her voice willing them to the summit, said Mr Johal.

The thousands raised will support the charity Ovacome, who nominated Mr Johal for a Pride of Britain award because of his "incredible bravery", so soon after the death of his wife.

"The money that Amit has raised has been absolutely instrumental in enabling us to reach out to people that otherwise would never know the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer," said Victoria Clare, chief executive of Ovacome.

"If gratitude was on a scale of one to 100, we would have to go with 150.

"He has really been a catalyst for change. The money is important, but the awareness that the family has raised has been so much more important than that. We are so grateful and so humbled by their commitment, love and hard work."

A memorial to Raj in the family garden. Credit: ITV Anglia

Mr Johal said the news of his nomination came out of the blue, as he said: "It was very emotional and a really nice surprise.

"I will continue following in my wife's footsteps with all the charity work, because it leaves a legacy.

"I am hoping she is smiling down on us and what we have achieved."

Mr Johal hopes the money he continues to raise will help improve outcomes for others diagnosed with rare forms of ovarian cancer.

