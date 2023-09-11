Play Brightcove video

ITV News Anglia's Neil Didsbury reports on the Onam celebrations

Organisers of a harvest festival for the Hindu community say that the celebration is getting "bigger and bigger" every year.

More than 100 people attended the Onam Festival event in Cambourne, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday - the 12th year that it's been held.

The festival marked the end of the harvest in the Kerala province of South West India and involved plenty of dancing and singing.

The vegetarian food on offer was a big hit with those attending the festival.

"It's celebrating the good times that we had, the prosperity we had," Matthew Sam from the Cambourne Indian Club told ITV News Anglia.

"That's reflected in the costumes, the food and the nature of people. There's a heritage and an identity from a land we all came from."

Onam has been celebrated around the globe for about 2,000 years, and is the biggest festival in Kerala.

