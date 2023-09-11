A number of high-value stolen cars, including Bentleys and Land Rovers, were found in two shipping containers.

Essex Police said that the six luxury vehicles were seized on Tuesday, just before they were about to be shipped overseas.

The cars were taken from locations in Essex, the Thames Valley and London.

Police said that they had discovered 60 containers of stolen cars or car parts already this year.

"We're determined to tackle vehicle theft and target those behind this type of organised crime," Det Ch Insp Alan Blakesley said.

"We'll do all we can to disrupt their activities by using and sharing intelligence with colleagues, partners and other forces and targeting the use of road networks in an effort to make Essex a hostile place to commit vehicle crime."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know