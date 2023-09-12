A man has been charged with attempted murder after gunshots were reportedly heard in a town.

Police said a car and a van were driving erratically on to the A1 near Stevenage last Wednesday, when the car crashed into a private ambulance on a roundabout at junction seven.

Both the car and the van then continued to head towards Lytton Way where there were reports of gunshots being fired.

One man was seriously injured and taken to hospital, although police said that the injuries were likely "sustained prior to the incident."

Tom Harber, aged 50, of Essendon in Hertfordshire, has now been charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearms with intent to cause fear/violence, dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Officers confirmed that two other men were also arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

"Those involved are believed to be known to each other and we do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public," Det Insp Iain Macpherson, from the Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire Major Crime Unit, said.

Detective Inspector Macpherson also confirmed that the green Mercedes car remains outstanding and appealed for anyone who may have seen it to get in touch.

