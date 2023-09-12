A cinema based at a town-centre theatre has been given the all-clear to reopen, days after crumbling concrete was found in its roof.

In a post on Facebook, staff at The Royal and Derngate in Northampton said they were "delighted" that the theatre's Filmhouse would be allowed to open its doors again on Monday, 18 September.

The venue was ordered to shut with "immediate effect" last week after reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was detected in the foyer.

However, the threatre confirmed that it had "adapted" entry to the cinema so visitors would not need to use the main entrance anymore.

Northampton's Royal and Derngate Theatre. Credit: PA

A spokesperson added that plans were in place to attempt to reopen other areas as well.

"We are working tirelessly with our landlords and a team of experts to find a way for our audiences to safely return as soon as possible," the spokesperson said.

"We're incredibly grateful to our local community for the support that we have received so far that has enabled us to make these initial steps."

A "temporary in-person box office" has also been set up at John Franklins bar.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know