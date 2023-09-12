Play Brightcove video

Watch as Ed Sheeran surprises the happy couple at their ceremony in Las Vegas

A newly married couple were given the surprise of their lives when singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran gatecrashed their wedding and serenaded them with one of his new songs.

In a video posted on the Suffolk star's Instagram page, Sheeran could be seen interrupting the couple's ceremony just as they were about to read out their vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel venue in Las Vegas.

Much to the amazement of the congregation, he then broke into an acoustic version of his new song 'Magical', which will feature on his upcoming album ' Autumn Variations'.

Sheeran, 32, was accompanied by four backing vocalists at the church which is famous for its drive-thru tunnel of love.

The singer then posed with photos with the happy couple and even appeared to sign their marriage certificate after agreeing to be a witness.

Sheeran poses for a photo with the groom. Credit: Ed Sheeran/Instagram

Writing in the comments section under the video, groom Jordan Lindenfield thanked Sheeran for giving him and his new wife "the most magical day of our lives."

“We’ll truly never forget this or the wedding advice you gave us," he added.

Sheeran is currently in the USA as part of his ongoing ‘+ – = ÷ x Tour’ (‘Mathematics’ tour)‘, but had to cancel a gig at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday due to "challenges encountered” carrying equipment into the venue.

The show has now been rescheduled for October 28.

He is next due to play the Fox Theatre in Oakland, California on Friday and Levi’s Stadium on Saturday in Santa Clara, California along with two more US dates.

