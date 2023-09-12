A man who admitted kidnapping and sexually assaulting teenage girls in two separate attacks more than 20 years ago has been warned by a judge that he faces a "significant" prison sentence.

Alec Housden, now 60, admitted snatching a 16-year-old off Piggottshill Lane, in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, on Sunday, 7 April 2002.

He also admitted kidnapping and indecently assaulting a 17-year-old girl at the same location on Wednesday, 19 June 2002.

Housden, from Kingsbury Gardens in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, was also due to stand trial for a third count relating to the kidnap of a 12-year-old girl in the same area two years later, but no evidence was offered, and a not guilty verdict was entered.

Police said the 16-year-old victim of the first attack was walking home from school when she noticed a car ahead of her.

The attacks both happened in the Piggottshill Lane area of Harpenden in 2002. Credit: Google Street View

Housden then grabbed her from behind and dragged her into a nearby field where he sat on top of her and performed sexual acts.

She was later found by a jogger and taken to a house, at which point the police were called. A subsequent DNA swab from her clothing linked the crime to Housden.

In the second incident, Housden was jogging past the 17-year-old victim when he suddenly grabbed her and put his hand over her mouth.

He then put her in his car and drove her to some woodland where he sexually assaulted her.

Housden was remanded in custody for sentencing on 18 December, and was told by Judge Michael Roques: “You face a custodial sentence of some significant length.”

