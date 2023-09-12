Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the unexplained death of a woman.

Officers were called to Emneth, near Wisbech on the Norfolk-Cambridgeshire border, shortly before 7.30am on Monday, to reports that a woman's body had been found at a property in Lady's Drove.

The woman, aged in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man also aged in his 60s was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody for questioning.

An investigation is now under way to determine the cause of the woman's death, with a Home Office post-mortem examination due to take place on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

