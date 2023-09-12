Play Brightcove video

Lucy Tobutt has been shortlisted for ITV Anglia's Regional Fundraiser of the Year Pride of Britain Award, as Sophie Wiggins reports.

A woman who has spent most of her life fundraising for her little sister, who died from a rare ageing condition as a toddler, has been shortlisted for a Pride of Britain award.

Fleur Tobutt died in 2003, a few months before her third birthday, from progeria - a rare genetic condition which causes a child to age rapidly.

The two-year-old was the youngest child in the world to be diagnosed with the condition and was looked after by Keech Hospice in Luton before she died.

Her sister Lucy Tobutt has fundraised her whole life in Fleur's memory, leading her to be shortlisted for ITV Anglia's 2023 Regional Fundraiser of the Year Pride of Britain award.

Miss Tobutt was just six when an ITV documentary was made about her sister in 2002.

It was watched by four million people on the night it aired and broadcast in 14 countries.

Talking about Fleur, Lucy Tobutt said: "She was very cheeky, very, very cheeky.

"She was just the most loving, caring little sister. And I would do anything to have her here now with me."

Two-year-old Fleur Tobutt

On what would have been Fleur's 21st birthday, Miss Tobutt single-handedly organised a ball with 300 guests.

There were West end singers, street dance acts, raffles, speeches and more.

She did this all alongside her full-time job as an accountant, and ended up almost trebling the amount she initially hoped to get, raising a total of £51,000.

The money has been donated to Keech Hospice, who helped care for Fleur, and supported the whole family.

Lucy Tobutt said: "It made me feel like me and Fleur were together by me holding this ball."

"Her name was everywhere, and so was her picture, she would have loved it."

"It made me feel like I have my sister back, and so it was very special. It was very hard, but it was worth it 100% to raise a lot of money for Keech."

Lucy Tobutt with her parents, Mike and Becky Tobutt Credit: ITV News Anglia

Miss Tobutt's parents, Mark and Becky Tobutt, told ITV Anglia how proud they are of her for organising the ball.

Mr Tobutt, who is a retired Bedfordshire Police Detective Chief Superintendent, said: "It was a joyous evening."

"It was a significant day in our life, I felt so as a father, and I think Becky felt the same. An evening that was just totally about our two daughters.

"I must admit, when I turned up, I had a lump in my throat, an emotional thing to walk in to say that Lucy on her own had organised."

Mrs Tobutt added" "I am so proud. So, so proud. I could shout from the rooftop how proud I am of Lucy."

Keech Hospice, Luton. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Keech Hospice, based in Luton, cares for children from across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes.

They are one of very few providers of end of life care for children, supporting them from the first day of diagnosis, right up until their 18th birthday.

70% of their funding comes from donations and money raised out in the community.

Nikki Samsa, associate director of supporter engagement, said: "Without people like Lucy, we couldn't keep caring for patients."

"I think Lucy's phenomenal. She's not going to get any benefit from the fundraising she's done. But that much money could pay for a nurse at the hospice for a whole year.

"It's an incredible amount that she raised, and it's genuinely going to make a massive difference to so many families in the future."

The Tobutt family, 2002.

Upon being nominated for a Pride of Britain award, Miss Tobutt said she was happy that it would help get Keech Hospice's name recognised.

"What Keech Hospice Care does deserves to get shouted about," she said.

"All those families and their children they help. They deserve every moment of their name to be recognised."

Miss Tobutt says she hopes to continue fundraising so that other children get the support Fleur did at the hospice.

