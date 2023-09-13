A dangerous driver cleared of causing the death of an amateur footballer has been jailed after admitting flipping his Range Rover and abandoning it shortly before the fatal crash.

As he walked away from the scene, Liam O'Brien called his girlfriend, who then phoned the police to report her car stolen.

The 32-year-old driver had hit a Peugeot which was turning into a driveway on London Road in Kelvedon, Essex, flipping his car on to its side in the middle of the road.

Witnesses described seeing a man climb from the Range Rover and walking off in the direction of the A12 as he told someone on the phone: "I've smashed my car up."

Moments later, 30-year-old Max Mayo crashed his Audi A1 into the abandoned car and was killed.

Max Mayo, who was killed in the crash, was described as "a top player but an even better guy" by one of his former football clubs. Credit: Kelvedon Football Club

O'Brien, of Navarre Gardens, Romford, admitted dangerous driving, perverting the course of justice, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, failing to report a collision, driving with no insurance, and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

He was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

On Tuesday, he was jailed for three years.

During the hearings, the court was told that O'Brien's girlfriend, Hannah Humphrey, had been the registered keeper of the Range Rover. She told police that when she arrived home at around 9.30pm on 3 September last year that the car was missing.

CCTV showed someone coming out of her home on Bobbin Close, Coggeshall, getting into the car and driving off.

Phone records showed O'Brien had called Humphrey, 37, minutes after the initial crash and just before she contacted police.

O'Brien's blood was found inside the car and a bundle of clothes, with his DNA on them, was found hidden in some building rubble.

When police arrested him, he had to be taken to hospital with injuries to his head and stomach.

Police at the scene of the fatal crash in Kelvedon, Essex. Credit: Essex Police

The Peugeot driver was not seriously injured.

Humphrey admitted perverting the course of justice and was given a six-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

Det Sgt Sam Nason, of Essex Police, said: "Liam O’Brien drove recklessly and dangerously, before running off immediately afterwards from the scene of a fatal collision."Not only did he not stop at the scene of the collision, but he colluded with his girlfriend to try and get away with being held responsible."Fortunately we have been able to compile evidence so overwhelming that he has had no option to admit his guilt."

