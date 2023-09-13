A former carer who fled to India after sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman at the care home where he worked has been jailed by a judge who branded him "a threat to women".

Jossy Joseph, 55, attacked the woman at a care home in Norfolk in October 2005 then went on the run for 17 years, before finally being brought back to the UK in January.

The parents of the woman, who had suffered brain damage, said their daughter was still living with the effects of the attack.

Joseph was jailed for four years at Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday, having admitted sexually assaulting a vulnerable woman.

Judge Andrew Shaw told the court the assault had taken a "significant degree of planning" and showed a "clear abuse of trust".

The court heard that Joseph had been employed at the home as a carer from April 2005, but that June had received a warning for turning up to work smelling of alcohol, and was reassigned to maintenance and driving duties.

A female carer told the court that the victim had been unusually “withdrawn, distant and agitated” when she helped her to get dressed in the days after the attack.

The victim told her that "a man came into my room last night", and said she had been sexually assaulted, said the carer.

When police investigated, they linked Joseph to the crime forensically - but he had already fled to India, having given friends, family and colleagues conflicting stories for his departure.

After several years of international inquiries, Norfolk Police officers tracked him down and began extradition proceedings, leading to Joseph returning to the UK on 12 January 2023.

Joseph will face deportation when he has served his sentence.

Det Insp Kevin Barber, who led the investigation from 2016, said: “Joseph is a cruel sexual predator who sexually assaulted a vulnerable woman in her own bed – a woman who had already experienced a traumatic event that had a profound impact on the rest of her life.

"She had every right to be looked after and cared for and Joseph abused her trust, and the trust placed in him by her loving family, for his own perverse gain and then attempted to escape justice.”

He added that sex offences by care home staff in Norfolk were "very rare".

The family of the woman who was attacked thanked police, and described their feelings of guilt which endure nearly 18 years later.

“We entrusted our very vulnerable daughter to the care of this home on the understanding that she would receive the specialist care needed, and most importantly in a safe environment.

"How wrong we were. Even after nearly 18 years, the guilt of knowing that we failed her is still strongly felt.”

“Unfortunately, there is no way of knowing what emotional effects this crime has had, and may still be having on our daughter, and perhaps the sentence doesn’t reflect the true impact it has had on us all.

"Putting this aside, we are truly grateful that justice has now finally been served, and hope that very important lessons to help protect the most vulnerable in care have been learnt.”

