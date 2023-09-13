Play Brightcove video

Jayne Biggs has been shortlisted for ITV Anglia's Regional Fundraiser of the Year Pride of Britain Award, as Raveena Ghattaura reports.

A fundraising mum has helped save three lives after installing more than 260 defibrillators in her community.

Jayne Biggs founded the charity Heart 2 Heart Norfolk after her daughter Violet survived a cardiac arrest when she was seven, in part, thanks to CPR administered by her parents.

Paramedics shocked Violet with a defibrillator and she came back to life.

One of Jayne's defibrillators outside a children's park in Gorleston Credit: ITV Anglia

Since then, Ms Biggs has embarked on a charity crusade to make sure people in similar situations have a chance of survival.

After funding and installing over 260 defibrillators, she has now been shortlisted for ITV Anglia's 2023 Regional Fundraiser of the Year Pride of Britain award.

"If the paramedics hadn't shocked Violet, she wouldn't have made it and that is what drove me to put defibrillators out in the community", she said.

"If you suffer a sudden cardiac arrest your chances of survival with no CPR is 5%, with CPR it's 9%, but with CPR, a defibrillator and a shockable rhythm your chances are over 50%."

"I looked around the Great Yarmouth, Lowestoft area and there wasn't one public-access defibrillator five years ago, anywhere. I thought I would see if I could raise a little bit of money to put a couple in and then it snowballed."

Richard Brown was saved by a defibrillator five years ago. Credit: ITV Anglia

In the last ten years, Ms Biggs has placed defibrillators in public areas across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Richard Brown collapsed outside a sailing club in Gorleston in 2018.

Ms Biggs' efforts meant there was a defibrillator just metres away, which, along with swift action from friends, saved his life.

"If that defib hadn't been there, I would not be here now so I owe my life to Jayne.

"I can't put into words how grateful I am, really. I am happy to be alive."

When a person goes into cardiac arrest, there is a ten minute window in which a defibrillator could give them a chance to survive.

Ms Biggs is planning to install emergency bleed control kits in her community, as part of her next life-saving mission to help others.

She said she was "absolutely astounded" to be nominated for a Pride of Britain award.

"I couldn't believe it," she added. "I do it just because if this defibrillator can save somebody's life, giving somebody that chance, that is all that counts."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know