A cyclist was seriously injured in a crash with a bus shortly after police had been called to check on her welfare.

Officers confirmed they were called just before 8.30am on Wednesday following reports of concern for the safety and behaviour of a woman in her 30s.

Police arrived and the woman, who was riding a bike, set off from Gladstone Street in Norwich.

As she headed towards Dereham Road, she crashed with a bus and was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Because officers had had contact with her shortly before the crash, Norfolk Police have referred themselves to the force's professional standards department, which a spokesman said was standard procedure.

