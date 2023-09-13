Play Brightcove video

Carly Burd has been nominated for the Regional Fundraiser of the Year Pride of Britain award, as Sophie Wiggins reports.

A mum who set up an allotment to feed hundreds in her community is continuing to give out more free food parcels, despite vandals pouring salt over her plot.

As a single mum of three, with MS and Lupus, Carly Burd from Harlow, Essex, feared the worst when the cost of living crisis began, having already gone without heating.

But then she tore up her garden, learnt to grow food and fed hundreds in need, overcoming heartbreak when vandals destroyed the soil in April.

Her dedication to helping her community has seen Ms Burd shortlisted for ITV Anglia's 2023 Regional Fundraiser of the Year Pride of Britain award.

Ms Burd said: "I can only call it a Noah's Ark moment, because it was just, all of a sudden I need to feed people, I need to feed other people who are going through this. I have to do it.

"So I put all the veggies in it and thought that was easy, we can get bigger. Let's see how many we can grow and see if we can get parcels out."

Ms Burd started growing the food in her own back garden. Credit: ITV Anglia

After feeding many with free food parcels, Ms Burd was offered an old, un-loved allotment down the road.

She has transformed it to feed even more people by making over 2,000 parcels.

She has bigger plans to make the allotment into a little community utopia with a tea and cake corner and a children's area.

The work is all done in her own time, supported by a small group of volunteers.

Carly Burd at the allotment she now uses to grow the food given out to those in need. Credit: ITV Anglia

Rachel Kaminski, who volunteers with Ms Burd, said: "There are so many people that she's helped out and people of all different aspects of life, because it's not just the people that are on benefits.

"There are also people who are working two or three jobs at a time and are still struggling and still can't put that food on the table."

Ms Burd's hard work was almost put to a stop when vandals poured salt over the allotment in April.

But after the story attracted national attention and volunteers and donations poured in, including from the likes of Gary Lineker, a quarter of a million pounds was raised towards her cause.

Volunteers help spread the new topsoil on Carly Burd's allotment Credit: Nick Dixon GMB

When asked about the support and being nominated for a Pride of Britain award, Ms Burd said: "I can't thank everyone enough for that. I really can't.

"It honestly means the world to me because I don't know how long I'm going to be here.

"I just want to pass it on to other people to show them, when you're that down, you're that low, you're not on your own.

"And I will do anything to change it for you."

