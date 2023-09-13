A woman found dead at a house was killed by gunshot wounds to the torso, police have revealed as they continue to question a man in his 60s on suspicion of murder.

The victim was found at a property in the Fenland village of Emneth near Wisbech on the Norfolk-Cambridgeshire border.

Police said they had provisionally identified her as 65-year-old Lesley Page, of Lady's Drove, the same road where her body was found.

Police at the property on Lady's Grove in Emneth where the body of a 65-year-old woman was found. Credit: ITV News Anglia

A man remains in custody in King's Lynn after he was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police were granted an extra 36 hours to question him by Norwich magistrates, which will expire at 3.36am on Thursday.

Officers were called to the village of Emneth shortly before 7.30am on Monday, to reports that a woman's body had been found.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Tuesday found the cause of death was gunshot wounds to the torso.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

