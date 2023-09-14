Man arrested after woman raped in Peterborough walkway

A man has been arrested after a woman was raped in an underpass in Peterborough.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was attacked between 2.30am and 3.50am on August 20 as she walked through the passage between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road.

Officers from the Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire Major Investigations Unit have now arrested a 21-year-old from the town on suspicion of rape.

He remains in custody.

Officers are asking that anyone with information contact them via their website or by calling 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know