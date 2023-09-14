A man has been arrested after failing to appear in court over a fatal car crash.

Thomaz Urbaniak, from All Saints Road in Newmarket, Suffolk, was due to appear at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday, in relation to a crash on the A143, in Earsham on the Norfolk and Suffolk border.

It happened just after 4.30pm on 13 August on Old Harleston Road and involved a Land Rover Defender and Nissan Juke.

A woman, who was in the Nissan, died at the scene.

The crash involved the Land Rover being chased by police, who were investigating the suspected theft of a vehicle.

Drone footage showing the area where two cars crashed off the A143, Earsham, on August 13, 2023. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Officers arrested two men in the vehicle which was being pursued.

Urbaniak, 26, handed himself into police in London on 14 September and was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear at court.

He remains in custody and is due to return to Norwich Crown Court on Friday.

The 26-year-old has also been charged with aggravated vehicle taking in connection with a fatal crash.

Marcin Jablonski, 44, of Mutfordwood Lane in Carlton Colville, near Lowesoft, appeared at Norwich Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted to causing death while driving with no insurance, causing death while driving disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking and criminal damage.

Jablonkski was remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced on 4 December.

Norfolk and Suffolk Police forces have referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct which is carrying out an independent investigation.

