An "out of control" man who racially abused, kicked and spat at seven police officers has been jailed.

Police were called to Mill Road, Cambridge, on 24 June, where Michael Roberts, of Temple Road, Oxford, was armed with a metal pole.

Roberts, 43, punched someone attempting to intervene and hit another person with the pole.

After being arrested and taken into custody, he assaulted seven police officers by kicking, spitting, verbally abusing and racially abusing them.

At Cambridge Crown Court on 8 September, Roberts plead guilty to seven counts of assaulting an emergency worker, racially aggravated assault and affray.

He was sentenced to two years and five months in prison.

Detective constable Matthew Lander said: “Roberts' behaviour was out of control.

"Nobody knew what he was capable of doing that day.

"This case also highlights the often daily abuse and violence people working in the emergency services are faced with."

