Man who robbed 89-year-old woman in her own home is jailed

A man who posed as a cleaner in order to rob an 89-year-old woman has been jailed.

Peterborough Crown Court heard how Darrel Gowler, 31, knocked on the victim's door in the Fens and offered to clean her gutters.

She initially refused, but he persuaded her to let him do it for £40.

While he was on the job, he repeatedly entered her home saying he needed to use the toilet or needed a cup of tea.

The following morning, the victim realised that £120 had been taken from her purse.

She reported it to the police immediately, and told officers that Gowler was the only person that could have taken it as nobody else had been inside the home.

Detectives from the Acquisitive Crime Team arrested Gowler at his home in Baulkins Drove,in Spalding on 21 February.

He was sentenced to 16 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to theft.

Detective Constable Lily Deacon, from the Acquisitive Crime Team, said: "Gowler used his charm to take advantage of the kindness of an elderly woman, who trusted him to carry out a job.

"To make the decision to target vulnerable people and take advantage of them is despicable."

