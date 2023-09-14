Pair jailed after robbing local shop at knife point

Two women have been jailed after robbing a shop at knife point.

Heather Ellis, aged 21, of Norwich Road in Lowestoft and Misha Goddard, aged 29, also of Norwich Road in Lowestoft were sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court to 32 months in jail each.

The court heard that one of the women entered Pammy's Store in Beresford Road in Lowestoft on Sunday 14 May and threatened a worker with a knife, while the other woman kept watch outside.

They made off with a large quantity of cash.

Police officers caught the pair after reviewing CCTV footage close to the scene of the robbery and identifying Ellis.

When they searched her home, the found a pair of black boots and a long grey cardigan that matched what the woman in the footage was wearing.

Meanwhile, a search of Goddard's vehicle found Nike trainers and carrier bags that matched the description give to police by the shop worker.

DI Jamie Rose said: "Due to the CCTV, witness statements and a very thorough investigation by officers we were able to secure swift arrests of Ellis and Goddard.

"Further police enquiries conducted secured compelling evidence that the pair were responsible for the robbery.

"The investigating officer DC Emily Leach and the whole team at East CID worked diligently.

"This case shows that Suffolk Constabulary will act quickly when it comes to knife crime and robbery and look to get offenders before a court as soon as possible."

