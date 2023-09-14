Two buildings in Peterborough have closed to the public after crumbling concrete was discovered in the structures.

Surveys commissioned by Peterborough City Council found that the Key Theatre and the Regional Fitness and Swimming Centre both contained reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

The main auditorium of the theatre is expected to remain closed until 15 October.

The Chalkboard tearoom and bistro will remain open, as will other spaces such as the studio theatre, the box office and the spires and swan rooms.

The Regional Fitness and Swimming Centre is more badly effected.

Peterborough City Council offers found that the Raac there was more widely spread, and warned that additional work will be needed to understand it better.

The material is a lightweight concrete that was used in building construction between the 1950s and 1990s and is weaker than traditional concrete, leading to fears that buildings could collapse without warning.

Several schools and colleges in the Anglia region have already closed due to its presence.

The pool had already been closed after asbestos was found and as yet, there is no date scheduled for reopening.

Councillor Wayne Fitzgerald, Leader of the Council, said: "Unfortunately councils up and down the country are facing the same issues as we are in Peterborough with buildings of a certain age built using Raac.

"The detailed surveys that we are now carrying out on the Key Theatre and the Regional Pool will mean that we have a better idea of the work needed to ensure that the buildings are safe and when they may be able to reopen.

"Both operators are in contact with their customers and are working hard to limit disruption.

"We know this is disappointing news, but our priority has to be the safety of the staff at these locations and the public."

