Woman dies after car crashes into Norfolk ditch near A47

An elderly woman has died a month after her car crashed into a ditch near the A47.

It happened on the Acle Road in Beighton, Norfolk, on the afternoon of August 11.

The black Vauxhall Agila was being driven towards Beighton from Acle by a woman in her 80s.

After the accident, the driver was taken to the James Paget University with serious injuries.

She died there on September 8.

Norfolk Police are now appealing for witnesses as well as dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or emailing SCIU@norfolk.police.uk quoting reference NC-11082023-341.

