A young motorcyclist who was killed in a crash has been described by his family as a "very proud father" who was just about to become a dad for the second time.

Jack Riley, 24, was killed in the collision on the A5 just outside Weedon Bec, Northamptonshire, at about 10.20am on Sunday September 10.

Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing.

They also appealed for witnesses and dashcam video.

Mr Riley's family said he was "thrilled to be expecting his second child" and was "enjoying a happy period in his life."

“Jack was a charismatic, fun, loving, hard-working 24-year-old, with a great sense of humour. He saw the ridiculous in everything," the statement read.

“Jack lived life to the full and was an affectionate, protective elder brother to his two brothers and sister. His loss has had such a huge impact on all of us leaving us heartbroken. Jack will be missed by his family, friends and everyone who knew him.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...