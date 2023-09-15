A professional footballer has been jailed for causing a crash that left three people seriously injured.

Norwich City midfielder Flynn Clarke, 20, was involved in an incident on the A47 in Thorney, Cambridgeshire, in April 2022.

A spokesperson for Norwich City confirmed that Clarke was sentenced to 12 months in prison during sentencing at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday, although that term could yet be reduced to six months.

In a statement, the spokesperson also confirmed that the Championship club will now "consider the matter internally" before deciding whether or not to take any further action.

"Norwich City notes today's decision at Peterborough Crown Court in relation to its player, Flynn Clarke," the statement read.

"Following the decision, the club will consider the matter internally in accordance with its own disciplinary procedure."

Scotland Under-21 international Clarke joined the Canaries from Peterborough United in 2021.

He is yet to make a senior appearance for Norwich, but was recently sent out on a season-long loan to National League side Dagenham & Redbridge

