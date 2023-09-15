Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Jayne Biggs is surprised as the winner of the Anglia East fundraiser of the year Pride of Britain award.

A mother who funded and installed over 260 defibrillators after her daughter suffered a cardiac arrest has won a Pride of Britain award.

Jayne Biggs, from Norfolk, has been named ITV's 2023 Regional Fundraiser of the Year for the East of the Anglia region.

Ten years ago her daughter survived a cardiac arrest at the age of seven, which made Ms Biggs find out about Norfolk and Suffolk's shortage of publicly accessible defibrillators.

She set up the charity Heart 2 Heart, funding and installing hundreds of defibrillators and saving at least three people's lives.

After finding out she had won a Pride of Britain award, Ms Biggs said: "I'm overwhelmed, I'm absolutely over the moon, I just didn't expect to win.

"I'm absolutely thrilled and chuffed to bits. This award means everything and so does being nominated and people seeing what I do in the community.

"I'm just so shocked."

Ms Biggs said she was "so excited" to be going to the national awards ceremony in London, where she has a chance of winning the overall fundraiser of the year award.

