Watch the moment John Willis is surprised as the winner of Pride of Britain fundraiser of the year for the West of the Anglia region.

A man born without fully formed arms and legs has won a Pride of Britain award after inspiring thousands to get into sport.

John Willis has been named the 2023 regional fundraiser of the year for the West of the Anglia region.

After a life without fully formed arms and legs, Mr Willis, from Comberton in Cambridgeshire, decided to set up inclusive sport charity Power2Inspire in 2013.

The charity's mission is to show that sport can be for everybody, no matter their gender, faith, age, ethnicity or disability.

Mr Willis said his aim is to make sure no one was "left on the bench" like he was as a child.

The 62-year-old spent eight days this summer kayaking 108 miles down the River Thames, raising over £10,000 for Power2Inspire.

Upon winning the award, Mr Willis said: "I'm so honoured and so humbled, as long as we can inspire people to do sport that's all I care about."

John Willis with his wife Lindsay, daughter Anna and daughter Sara. Credit: ITV Anglia

Mr Willis will now go to the Pride of Britain awards ceremony, where he could win the national fundraiser of the year award.

Read more about his story here, including how he has inspired young people to tackle their biggest fears.

