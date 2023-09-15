A man in his 30s has died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash with a black Land Rover in a small rural village.

It happened on Low Road, near the junction with Thieves Lane at Salhouse, at 8pm on Wednesday 13 September.

Police said a black Land Rover car and an orange KTM motorcycle were involved in the collision.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

They are also keen to hear from anybody with dashcam or ring doorbell footage.

