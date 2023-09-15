A man has been stabbed in the neck after he refused to hand over his belongings in an attempted robbery.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was walking between Star Road and East Road in Peterborough at 12am this morning (15 September) when he was approached by a man who demanded he hand over his belongings.

When he refused the man stabbed him in the neck and ran off.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man is described as white, about 5’6” with a deep voice and wearing dark clothing.

Det Serg Justin Parr said: “It is only luck that the victim was not more seriously injured so we are keen to trace the man responsible as soon as possible.

“We’re appealing to anyone who recognises the description, or who has information about the attack, to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police online quoting reference 10 of 15 September. Those without internet access should call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...