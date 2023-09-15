A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after concerns for the safety of two people were raised at a home.

Police were called to a property in Pump Hill, in Great Baddow near Chelmsford, Essex, just after midday on Friday following reports of concerns for the welfare of two people inside.

Officers haven't confirmed how many people died in the incident, but a 35-year-old woman from Chelmsford is being questioned.

Police said that there is believed to be no risk to the wider public.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and it would be wrong to speculate while we work to build a clear picture," Det Supt Rob Kirby, of Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate, said.

“However, I can emphasise at this stage that we know this is very much an isolated matter and there is no wider risk or threat to the public in Chelmsford."

