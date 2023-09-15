Nine puppies were found dumped in a crate outside a home amid a "heartbreaking" rise in animals being abandoned in one county.

The dogs, who were all just a matter of weeks old, were left in the village of Mepal, near Ely in Cambridgeshire, on August 14.

The puppies, thought to be labradoodle or cockapoo types, were "covered in faeces and had ear mites", the RSPCA said.

"They were all very nervous and timid", the charity added.

Just six days later, six rabbits were then discovered in pet carriers at the Ring’s End Nature Reserve, in Friday Bridge near March, and on August 24, three kittens were seen being dropped off by a van in Warboys, just outside Huntingdon.

The rabbits were very dehydrated, while the kittens all had cat flu.

Rabbits (left) and kittens (right) were also abandoned. Credit: RSPCA

All the animals were taken to the RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre in Wimblington where they have gone to make a full recovery, with some being rehomed.

“It’s really heartbreaking that so many animals have been abandoned in such a short space of time," Sally Jones, centre manager, said.

“While we don’t know the reason why they were dumped - we do wonder if they were either unwanted litters - or had been bred to be sold, but when they became sick or too big - they were then abandoned.

“Our centre, like other charities, is in the midst of an animal welfare crisis and with so many animals being abandoned."

The cost of living crisis could be one explanation for the increase in animals being abandoned, the RSPCA said.

