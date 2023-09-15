Mike Tyson famously once said "everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face" which was certainly the case for one knife-wielding robber.

When Luke Rox attempted to rob a couple at knife-point he wasn't expecting one of his victims to fight back.

Rox, 30, targeted the couple in High Street, St Neots, as they returned from a night out last October.

He sprayed them with an unknown substance and demanded their property, before reaching into his waistband and saying, “It’s knife time”.

The male victim punched him in the face, causing his nose to bleed. Rox then fled.

Some of Rox's blood was found on the victim's coat. DNA checks found it was a direct match for him.

He was also found guilty of an attack on a woman in Huntingdon where he stole her mobile phone.

He was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court to four years and seven months in prison.

DC James Lewis said: “The victim bravely fought back in self-defence and his actions ultimately led to us linking Rox to the crime.

“I am pleased he is off our streets as the town will be a safer place for everyone.”

